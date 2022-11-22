Finishing touches put on Christmas in the Park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have been working for the past week getting Joe Mack Campbell Park in Jonesboro ready for Christmas in the Park.

The drive-through light show allows families to go into the park and check out beautiful displays.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas said the event takes a lot of preparation.

“They are out here for weeks prior to this just getting all the lights put in stringing the lights, little zip ties, plugs, wiring it’s just amazing to see what it takes to make this place become a real Christmas tradition,” he said.

Kapalas added the drive-through is one that people see from the highway, attracting many travelers to town.

The city is expecting a busy opening night on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

