Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. soldiers say they are thankful, despite away from family

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - For many, it is not new, but for some at Fort Leonard Wood, this is the first holiday away from family.

Soldiers are preparing for the holidays by spending time with each other. They say you learn to make new traditions if you can’t be with the ones you love.

“It was tougher at first, but over time, you realize that the army is just like, it becomes your family,” said SSG Sondra Fotopoulous.

For staff Sergeant Sondra Fotopolous this is not the first holiday or big event she is missing with her family.

”My daughter’s first steps. You know, her birthday, anniversaries, Things like that. Like those are those are big things that I miss. Just just in general, like being around them,” said SSG. Fotopoulous.

This will be the first holiday Private Alexandria Roberts won’t be with her family.

”I think about how I miss my mom, my grandma’s cooking,” said Private Roberts.

She says while it is hard to be away from home, it is different.

” I definitely feel like I met with a different kind of family here on Thanksgiving,” said Private Roberts.

She knows it is temporary.

”Being away from them is hard. We have two weeks left here at basic training. So having this holiday here, it motivates me to do my best for these last two weeks and then go home my family,” said Private Roberts.

Fort Leonard Wood will have a thanksgiving dinner that service members can go to on Thursday.

