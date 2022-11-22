Energy Alert
Helping you plan your day.

Jonesboro is seeing an outbreak of flu for the first time in years.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

One more really cold morning before temperatures gets a little better approaching Thanksgiving. We’re in the 20s again this morning with highs expected to be a little higher this afternoon than yesterday. 60s are possible on Wednesday before rain chances ramp up on Thanksgiving. Rainfall amounts look to be light with the heaviest rain staying south of Region 8, but keep an umbrella handy and plan to stay indoors. Rain probably hangs around for almost all day long, but some may see a few breaks by the afternoon Rain chances linger into Friday and Saturday. After the rain clears, the 60s return as next week looks dry and milder.

News Headlines

Vigils are planned in Jonesboro to honor those killed at a nightclub in Colorado.

Blytheville mayor candidate will not file for an injunction.

An Arkansas legislator wants businesses that pay for abortion-related travel expenses to pay for maternity leave.

Jonesboro seeing high flu numbers.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

