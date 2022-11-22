Energy Alert
Home burglary ends with one shot

Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.
Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Paragould Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of Wilson Street around 10:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, regarding an aggravated residential burglary.

When they arrived, they found one person shot in the leg.

The suspectw, according to Officer Jason Elms, had already left the scene when police arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the PPD at 870-236-7621.

