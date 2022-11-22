Maurice’s opens in time for holiday shopping

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Black Friday just days away, Maurice’s is now open in Jonesboro.

The clothing store, which was formerly located in The Mall at Turtle Creek, opened Tuesday at The Uptown, 2206 E. Highland Dr.

According to a news release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development, the 6,872-square-foot store is located beside Buckle.

Maurice’s is the latest in a series of stores destroyed in the March 28, 2020, tornado that have returned in new locations.

