Parkin man hurt in Saturday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in solving a shooting case that sent a Parkin man to the hospital.

According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on Kathleen Street.

Officer Daniel Gifford met with the victim, 20-year-old Carl Lee Washington, at a hospital. He explained he met with another person to pick him up and take him back to Willow Creek Lane.

When he was driving, Washington explained he didn’t know where he was, saw a blue beam, heard gunshots, and was hit by bullets. He went on to say he drove to Willow Creek to have his girlfriend take him to the hospital.

The report indicated Washington had a broken bone and a laceration to the neck from the shooting.

If you know anything about a possible suspect, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

