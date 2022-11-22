‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County.

“This bridge is being closed due to structural issues that were found during a routine inspection,” ArDOT stated in a news release.

Motorists will need to detour around the area.

