‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure

A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered "structural issues" on a Northeast Arkansas bridge.
A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge.(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County.

A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge.
A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge.(IDriveArkansas.com)

“This bridge is being closed due to structural issues that were found during a routine inspection,” ArDOT stated in a news release.

Motorists will need to detour around the area.

