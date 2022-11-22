Energy Alert
Thanksgiving Rain Chances

November 23rd, 2022
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (11/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The 60s return today after a not-so-cold morning. High clouds stream in throughout the day as temperatures rise to their highest point in almost 2 weeks. Rain holds off until this evening when a few showers may start to drift. If you’re traveling west or southwest across the state, you’ll be driving into the rain. A steady, chilly rain moves in by Thanksgiving morning. Rainfall amounts over half an inch looks possible and some may see over an inch when you pair it with another round of rain coming Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s while it rains. We may get a break on Friday before that next round moves in. After the rain clears, the 60s return as next week looks dry and milder.

