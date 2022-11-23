Energy Alert
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

By Nevin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after an elderly man crashed into a Wendy’s in South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said the crash happened at about 12:38 p.m. Tuesday at the Wendy’s in Hartsville, South Carolina, according to WIS-TV.

According to investigators, the man crashed through the front doors and into the restaurant with enough force to push the counter back into a grill.

Investigators said an elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy's with such force it pushed the...
Investigators said an elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy's with such force it pushed the counter back into a grill.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Several people were reported to have been injured. At least one person was reported to have been pinned under the car.

The coroner confirmed one person had died as a result of the crash. Coroner Larry Logan said Janie Kirkland, 70, sitting down inside the restaurant when she was struck and killed.

Kirkland’s husband had stepped away to refresh his drink when the crash occurred.

The driver and passenger were reported to have been uninjured in the crash. Officials have not released the name of the driver nor have released further information about possible charges.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

