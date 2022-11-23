Affidavit: Inmate punched, slammed jailer’s head into wall

Energy Alert
District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 67-year-old Roger Lenderman with...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County inmate faces new charges after investigators said he punched a jailer in the mouth and then slammed his head into a concrete wall.

District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 67-year-old Roger Lenderman with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility.

The charge stems from an incident on Nov. 8, according to the affidavit.

A detention center sergeant was moving Lenderman from one cell to another in the booking area.

“At that time, Lenderman was not being cooperative and refused to listen to officers,” the court documents stated.

Lenderman reportedly punched the sergeant on the left side of his mouth and slammed his head into a concrete wall.

Lenderman remains in the Greene County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

