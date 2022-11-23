Arkansas governor declares Arkansas Turkey Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With Thanksgiving nearing, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wanted to celebrate the week by doing something special.

The outgoing leader announced Sunday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 26 as Arkansas Turkey Week.

“The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put turkeys on tables all over the United States,” Hutchinson said. “Our ranking as the third-largest producer

A news release stated agriculture is Arkansas’s largest industry, providing more than $19 billion in value to Arkansas’s economy annually. The Arkansas poultry industry leads Arkansas’s agricultural sector with almost 50 percent of the state’s agricultural cash receipts.

“Arkansas produces 27 million turkeys per year, which provides over 540 million pounds of protein annually,” said Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward. “We are thankful for the farmers who provide this protein throughout the entire year.”

According to content partner KARK, as part of the occasion, Hutchinson officially saved two turkeys from the holiday meal on Monday, Nov. 21.

“I am delighted to pardon these two turkeys today, Randy and George so they can continue to enjoy life and continue to make their speeches across Arkansas,” he said.

Randy and George were both raised by Jackson Barber, a 4-H and FFA student in Cabot.

Barber will be taking Randy and George home for the holidays.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.