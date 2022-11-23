Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas governor declares Arkansas Turkey Week

A news release stated agriculture is Arkansas’s largest industry, providing more than $19...
A news release stated agriculture is Arkansas’s largest industry, providing more than $19 billion in value to Arkansas’s economy annually.(Source: Gov. Asa Hutchinson/YouTube)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With Thanksgiving nearing, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wanted to celebrate the week by doing something special.

The outgoing leader announced Sunday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 26 as Arkansas Turkey Week.

“The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put turkeys on tables all over the United States,” Hutchinson said. “Our ranking as the third-largest producer

A news release stated agriculture is Arkansas’s largest industry, providing more than $19 billion in value to Arkansas’s economy annually. The Arkansas poultry industry leads Arkansas’s agricultural sector with almost 50 percent of the state’s agricultural cash receipts.

“Arkansas produces 27 million turkeys per year, which provides over 540 million pounds of protein annually,” said Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward. “We are thankful for the farmers who provide this protein throughout the entire year.”

According to content partner KARK, as part of the occasion, Hutchinson officially saved two turkeys from the holiday meal on Monday, Nov. 21.

“I am delighted to pardon these two turkeys today, Randy and George so they can continue to enjoy life and continue to make their speeches across Arkansas,” he said.

Randy and George were both raised by Jackson Barber, a 4-H and FFA student in Cabot.

Barber will be taking Randy and George home for the holidays.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
A man hurt in a crash earlier this month has died of his injuries.
Man succumbs to crash injuries
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.
Home burglary ends with one shot

Latest News

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
The signs put up all around main street in Jonesboro where you will find the newest speed tables.
Speed table creates headache for Jonesboro drivers
Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc., has acquired 75 acres of land...
$60 million subdivision planned for Marion
National report on maternal and infant health gives Arkansas; Missouri poor grades