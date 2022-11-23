Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s hoops closes game on 8-0 run, beats UT Martin 70-64

Red Wolves guard hit go-ahead three with 40 seconds left as A-State beat UT Martin 70-64...
Red Wolves guard hit go-ahead three with 40 seconds left as A-State beat UT Martin 70-64 Tuesday night.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State (3-2) finished strong, closing the game on an 8-0 run as they beat UT Martin (3-4) 70-64 Tuesday night at First National Bank Arena.

Malcolm Farrington drilled a three from the right wing with 40 seconds remaining, giving A-State their first lead in 18 minutes at 66-64. He hit four threes and finished with 14 points.

Four Red Wolves finished in double figures. Caleb Fields paced all scorers with 17 points and 7 assists. Omar El-Shiekh recorded his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Markise Davis caught fire in the second half, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the final 20 minutes.

Avery Felts had two big steals down the stretch, helping A-State come from behind. The “Mayor of Bono” hit a clutch three to tie the game at 60, he added 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Red Wolves dominated the rebounding battle, outrebounding the Skyhawks 40-29 and holding UTM to just four second-chance points. The Skyhawks hit 11 threes, shooting 44 percent, but went just 11-of-32 from inside the perimeter.

Parker Stewart hit five threes, leading the Skyhawks with 15 points.

Up next for the Red Wolves is a home battle with Prarie View A&M Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM.

