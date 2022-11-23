Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

DTF: 7 pounds of meth stored near daycare, woman arrested

During the search, agents reportedly located 7.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.7 ounces of...
During the search, agents reportedly located 7.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.7 ounces of marijuana, baggies, scales, a large quantity of assorted ammunition, and an AK-47 rifle.(2nd Judicial Drug Task Force)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - DTF agents arrested a Corning woman after they reported finding more than 7 pounds of meth in a storage unit near a daycare.

A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 32-year-old Christa Della Lee Denson with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia with enhanced penalties of proximity to certain facilities.

A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 32-year-old Christa Della Lee Denson of Corning...
A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 32-year-old Christa Della Lee Denson of Corning with trafficking a controlled substance.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the affidavit, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force received information on Nov. 21 that a “large quantity of controlled substance was inside a storage unit” near the 400-block of Second Street in Corning.

After a K9 alerted on the unit door, agents obtained a search warrant.

During the search, agents reportedly located 7.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.7 ounces of marijuana, baggies, scales, a large quantity of assorted ammunition, and an AK-47 rifle.

According to the affidavit, the storage unit was located “well within 1,000 feet of a daycare.”

According to the affidavit, agents confirmed that Denson signed a rental agreement for the storage unit.

Denson is being held at the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million cash/surety bond.

Should Denson post bond, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor and not leave the state of Arkansas. The judge also ordered her to turn over her passport.

Law enforcement officers from Clay, Craighead, and Greene Counties, as well as officers with the Corning, Paragould and Piggott Police Departments, and Arkansas State Police assisted in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.
Home burglary ends with one shot
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge...
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
Clinicians at Lake Regional Health Systems are seeing patients coming in with Hand, Mouth and...
What’s Going Around: Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
The signs put up all around main street in Jonesboro where you will find the newest speed tables.
Helping you plan your day ahead.
Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail
Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail