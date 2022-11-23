DTF: 7 pounds of meth stored near daycare, woman arrested

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - DTF agents arrested a Corning woman after they reported finding more than 7 pounds of meth in a storage unit near a daycare.

A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 32-year-old Christa Della Lee Denson with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia with enhanced penalties of proximity to certain facilities.

A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 32-year-old Christa Della Lee Denson of Corning with trafficking a controlled substance. (Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the affidavit, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force received information on Nov. 21 that a “large quantity of controlled substance was inside a storage unit” near the 400-block of Second Street in Corning.

After a K9 alerted on the unit door, agents obtained a search warrant.

During the search, agents reportedly located 7.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.7 ounces of marijuana, baggies, scales, a large quantity of assorted ammunition, and an AK-47 rifle.

According to the affidavit, the storage unit was located “well within 1,000 feet of a daycare.”

According to the affidavit, agents confirmed that Denson signed a rental agreement for the storage unit.

Denson is being held at the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million cash/surety bond.

Should Denson post bond, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor and not leave the state of Arkansas. The judge also ordered her to turn over her passport.

Law enforcement officers from Clay, Craighead, and Greene Counties, as well as officers with the Corning, Paragould and Piggott Police Departments, and Arkansas State Police assisted in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.