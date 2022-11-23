Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Helping you plan your day ahead.

The signs put up all around main street in Jonesboro where you will find the newest speed tables.
The signs put up all around main street in Jonesboro where you will find the newest speed tables.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The 60s return today after a not-so-cold morning. High clouds stream in throughout the day as temperatures rise to their highest point in almost 2 weeks. Rain holds off until this evening when a few showers may start to drift. If you’re traveling west or southwest across the state, you’ll be driving into the rain. A steady, chilly rain moves in by Thanksgiving morning. Rainfall amounts over half an inch looks possible and some may see over an inch when you pair it with another round of rain coming Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s while it rains. We may get a break on Friday before that next round moves in. After the rain clears, the 60s return as next week looks dry and milder.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Arkansas and Missouri receive poor grades from the March of Dimes about infant mortality.

MODOT is looting at expanding Highway 412.

New speed tables in Jonesboro receive minor adjustments.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.
Home burglary ends with one shot
Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas
Police: Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate

Latest News

Red Wolves fall to Oklahoma
Arkansas State women's hoops falls to #22 Oklahoma
Red Wolves beat UT Martin
Arkansas State Men's Hoops beats UT Martin 70-64 to move to 3-2
Arkansas State head women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Lauryn Pendleton, Melodie Kapinga after loss to #22 Oklahoma
Arkansas State Head Men's Basketball Coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State HC Mike Balado post UT Martin win