Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

How to protect yourself from porch pirates during the holidays

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The busiest shopping season of the year is here, and many purchases will be made online. But the packages delivered to customers’ front doors are vulnerable to thieves on the prowl.

Recently, a thief was caught on surveillance camera stealing $100 worth of wine from Kara Brennan’s front porch in Dogtown.

“Within seconds, the package was completely gone,” she said.

According to a SmartWise survey, 14% of households in the U.S. have been the victim of package theft. According to the same survey, the average cost of stolen items was $112.30. And 51% of those surveyed said they had stayed home on a day when a package was scheduled to be delivered.

You can take steps to reduce your risk of being a victim. Packages shipped by UPS can be sent to a CVS Pharmacy and picked up after work. Likewise, packages shipped by FedEx can be sent to a nearby Walgreens Pharmacy.

When ordering items from Amazon, a customer can click on “see nearby pickup locations” and choose to have the package delivered to a nearby Amazon Hub location. Those stores will receive packages and keep them locked up until a customer picks them up.

Tony Phipps is with Airedale Antics, a pet supply and grooming business in Maplewood, that is an Amazon Hub location.

“We have some people come in and had several packages disappear. We’ve had others who said they didn’t really have any packages disappear and were just doing it for safety purposes or they weren’t home most of the time and heard of it,” said Phipps.

Here are a few other tips for reducing your risk of being the victim of a porch package thief:

Have the package delivered to a trusted neighbor who’ll be home. Have the package delivered to where you work, if permitted. Stay home on the scheduled delivery date. And specify delivery directions to have the package placed out of sight, behind a chair or a bush.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.
Home burglary ends with one shot
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the...
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
A red and green Merry Christmas sign on the walking trail that can be found at Riverside Park...
Lighting up White River with a holiday tradition
The newest addition to the Greenway Trail in Batesville, where they are showing off the...
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
The 50-foot Christmas tree in the center of the John 3:16 Ministries camp in Charlotte.
50-foot Christmas tree getting people in the holiday spirit