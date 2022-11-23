Energy Alert
Hoxie alum Shunderrick Powell named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award

The soph. running back rushed for 251 yards and a touchdown as UNA won Saturday night.
The soph. running back rushed for 251 yards and a touchdown as UNA won Saturday night.(North Alabama Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Football Friday Night star is on the radar for one of the biggest honors in FCS.

North Alabama sophomore running back Shunderrick Powell is one of 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award. The accolade goes to the Offensive Player of the Year in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Hoxie alum set North Alabama single season records with 1,508 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Powell passed the century mark in 7 games this season and reached 200 in 4 of them.

