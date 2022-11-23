Hoxie alum Shunderrick Powell named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Football Friday Night star is on the radar for one of the biggest honors in FCS.

North Alabama sophomore running back Shunderrick Powell is one of 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award. The accolade goes to the Offensive Player of the Year in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Congratulations to ShunDerrick Powell on being selected as a Walter Payton Award finalist for FCS Offensive Player of the Year‼️ 🔥



🔗https://t.co/r6vCBWICt1#RoarLions 🦁🏈 pic.twitter.com/2yq3RBbBWc — North Alabama Football (@UNAFootball) November 22, 2022

The Hoxie alum set North Alabama single season records with 1,508 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Powell passed the century mark in 7 games this season and reached 200 in 4 of them.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.