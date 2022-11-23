Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man involved in a fatal head-on crash earlier this year now faces a manslaughter charge.

Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Robert Smith, Jr. of Osceola with one count each of manslaughter and reckless driving.

Arkansas State Police reported on Aug. 21, Smith was eastbound on State Highway 140 when his 2003 Chevy veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head-on with a 2015 Nissan driven by 52-year-old Mary Alexander of Osceola.

Alexander died later at the hospital of her injuries.

According to court documents, Smith tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines, cannabinoids, acetone, and THC at the time of the crash.

Smith is being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 cash/surety bond awaiting arraignment on Dec. 14.

