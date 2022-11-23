Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge...
Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Robert Smith, Jr. of Osceola with one count each of manslaughter and reckless driving.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man involved in a fatal head-on crash earlier this year now faces a manslaughter charge.

Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Robert Smith, Jr. of Osceola with one count each of manslaughter and reckless driving.

Arkansas State Police reported on Aug. 21, Smith was eastbound on State Highway 140 when his 2003 Chevy veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head-on with a 2015 Nissan driven by 52-year-old Mary Alexander of Osceola.

Alexander died later at the hospital of her injuries.

According to court documents, Smith tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines, cannabinoids, acetone, and THC at the time of the crash.

Smith is being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 cash/surety bond awaiting arraignment on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.
Home burglary ends with one shot
Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas
Police: Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate

Latest News

Clinicians at Lake Regional Health Systems are seeing patients coming in with Hand, Mouth and...
What’s Going Around: Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
The signs put up all around main street in Jonesboro where you will find the newest speed tables.
Helping you plan your day ahead.
Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail
Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail
Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized.
Police: Young Caruthersville child flown to hospital for treatment of drugs