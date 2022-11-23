Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri Governor Parson appoints new attorney general

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he appointed Andrew Bailey as the next Attorney General...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he appointed Andrew Bailey as the next Attorney General of the State of Missouri.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday named his general counsel, Andrew Bailey, to replace U.S. Sen.-elect Eric Schmitt as Missouri’s attorney general.

Caption

Bailey, a 41-year-old who has never held elected office, previously served as an assistant attorney general and assistant prosecuting attorney for Warren County.

Bailey’s appointment marks the fourth time Parson has picked a replacement for a vacant statewide elected seat and Parson’s second time naming a new attorney general, a coveted position often used as a launching pad for higher political office.

No other Missouri governor has filled more than three empty statewide elected positions, making Parson the most influential in Missouri history in terms of his impact on the executive branch through appointments.

“The historical significance of this decision has not been lost on me,” Parson said Wednesday outside his Capitol office. “Few Missouri governors have had the opportunity and responsibility to appoint an attorney general on behalf of the people of Missouri once, let alone twice.”

Parson also was not initially elected to his current position. He ascended from lieutenant governor after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in the face of potential impeachment.

Naming a new lieutenant governor to replace him was among Parson’s first acts as governor in 2018 when he took over for Greitens. Parson named Mike Kehoe, a longtime state Senate colleague, to the No. 2 position.

Within months the attorney general’s seat became vacant when then-Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in a race for her seat.

Parson turned one appointment opportunity into two: naming then-Treasurer Eric Schmitt to be the next attorney general and former state House budget leader Scott Fitzpatrick to the treasurer’s seat.

Parson will name yet another statewide official to replace Republican Scott Fitzpatrick as state treasurer after voters in November elected him auditor.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.
Home burglary ends with one shot
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
During the search, agents reportedly located 7.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.7 ounces of...
DTF: 7 pounds of meth stored near daycare, woman arrested
Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge...
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash