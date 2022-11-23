Energy Alert
New recovery program for women opens in Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Women battling addiction have a new resource for help.

NEA Divine Intervention cut the ribbon this week on its new peer community center, located at 2408 Phillips Dr. in Jonesboro.

According to its website, the 501c3 non-profit “offers adult women in recovery the opportunity to live with support within a residential community.”

They offer 6- to 12-month programs to help women get back on their feet.

For more information, click here.

