The newest bump in the road in Jonesboro causing headaches for drivers

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even though Main Street in Jonesboro has a speed limit of 25 mph, the city and local businesses have said they see people racing down the street.

Now, the addition of the speed tables has drivers hitting the brakes.

After new speed tables were installed on Main Street, drivers have been expressing their concerns.

“I really don’t like it,” one driver said. “My car is low and then when I come across it, the bottom end of my car kind of hits, so I really don’t like it.”

Drivers have big questions about why the speed table was installed, but business owners downtown like John Myers at the Parsonage, says this kind of project is a long time coming.

“It is long past due,” he said. “It’s one of those things there is no reason regardless of Main Street being a major highway, there is no reason why you need to do more than 5 to 10 mph with all these pedestrians around.”

The tables made their debut Monday, Nov. 21 and many videos across social media show some drivers were not ready for the adjustment.

The city worked to fix it as Main Street was closed at around 10 a.m. as they added some asphalt to help soften the landing.

“You could see it was what an engineer would call a little aggressive,” Communications Director Bill Campbell said.

Campbell said they conducted a study that showed people were driving at dangerous speeds higher than the 25 mph limit, and he hopes the tables hopefully save a life.

“We don’t need anything traffic-wise to cause an accident with pedestrians with people trying to enjoy themselves,” he said.

The city said there are plans to add another speed table further down Main Street.

