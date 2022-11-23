Energy Alert
No. 22 Oklahoma uses big fourth quarter to top A-State women’s basketball

Arkansas State women's basketball fell to #22 Oklahoma 70-64 Tuesday night.
Arkansas State women's basketball fell to #22 Oklahoma 70-64 Tuesday night.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State women’s basketball team was within four points of No. 22 Oklahoma late in the third quarter, but the Red Wolves couldn’t overcome a big fourth quarter by the Sooners in a 95-70 setback Tuesday night at First National Bank Arena.

A-State (2-3) was led by five players scoring in double figures, including sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom with a team-high 15 points. Although Oklahoma (5-1) had just three players who reached double digits, it used six players off its bench who outscored the Red Wolves’ reserves 44-20.

Sophomore guard Lauryn Pendleton finished with 14 points for A-State, while sophomore Anna Griffin posted 11 and narrowly missed a double-double with a team-best nine rebounds. Seniors Keya Patton and Melodie Kapinga recorded 11 and nine points, respectively.

A-State completed the game with .375 shooting percentage compared to Oklahoma’s .521 mark, but the Sooners hit 73 percent of their shots in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Red Wolves 34-19.

Oklahoma led just 39-32 at the break, and while it pushed its lead to 10 with 6:34 left in the third quarter, A-State pulled back within 52-48 with 2:46 left in the period. Still leading just 57-51, the Sooners would close out the third quarter and start the fourth with a 13-0 run to open up a 70-51 advantage.

The Sooners held a slight 43-39 advantage on the boards, but took advantage of 15 steals and scored 52 points in the paint to A-State’s 30.

NOTABLES

· Izzy Higginbottom has scored in double figures in all five games to open the season.

· Lauryn Pendleton scored a season-high 14 points and matched her season-best with six rebounds

· Kiayra Ellis’ eight rebounds tied her career high.

· Arkansas State scored over 30 points in the paint for the third game in a row.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State remains at home for its next game, hosting Kansas City Saturday, Nov. 26, at 11:00 a.m. There will be free admission to the game, which can also be heard live via the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network station 95.3 and 96.9 The Ticket Radio Network.

