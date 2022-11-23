Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Young Caruthersville child flown to hospital for treatment of drugs

Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized.
Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized.

Officers were called to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 22 in reference to a sick child.

Police said the child was being treated for drugs in their system.

The child was later flown to a Memphis hospital for further treatment.

Investigators learned the child was living with their mother at an apartment on East Haven Drive.

They said this is where the child became sick.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.
Home burglary ends with one shot
Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas
Police: Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate

Latest News

Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge...
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
Clinicians at Lake Regional Health Systems are seeing patients coming in with Hand, Mouth and...
What’s Going Around: Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
The signs put up all around main street in Jonesboro where you will find the newest speed tables.
Helping you plan your day ahead.
Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail
Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail