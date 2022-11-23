Energy Alert
What’s Going Around: Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

By Jackie Garrity
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Kids are social creatures, often playing and learning as a group but, with the fun, comes a lot of germs.

“So hand Foot and Mouth Disease is a viral illness that is more common in the fall and it’s really more common in our younger populations,” said Greg Miller, a Family Medicine Doctor at Lake Regional Health System.

Miller said Hand, Foot and Mouth spreads very easily in places like daycares and in-door play areas.

“A lot of viruses spread either through direct contact, meaning dirty hands, or through droplets spread by coughing, sneezing, and congestion,” said Miller.

Miller said parents will be able to see the symptoms of Hand, Food and Mouth on their child’s skin.

“It can cause a rash that breaks out on your hands, feet and mouth,” said Miller. “It’s highly contagious and it can cause kids to be pretty fussy and irritable.”

With fever and a sore throat also symptoms, Miller said there are some things parents can do to make their child more comfortable.

“Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease is it’s a self limited illness and usually just symptomatic relief depending on the age of your child, like Tylenol or Ibuprofen if needed,” said Miller.

Miller also said there are things parents need to watch for.

“One of the bad things with Hand, Foot and Mouth is the mouth that sores can get bad enough to where children really don’t want to eat because it hurts when they eat,” said Miller. “Doing things at that time to try to avoid dehydration is really important. Then if you feel like your child may be getting dehydrated, that would be a good time to call your doctor. "

Miller said parents need to make sure their kids are washing their hands often and covering their mouth when they sneeze or cough.

Miller also said clinics at Lake Regional Health System are seeing a lot of respiratory viruses like RSV, influenza and Covid. He suggests for everyone to get their flu vaccine, especially near the holidays.

