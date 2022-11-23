Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail

Energy Alert
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph lost his phone privileges at the Shelby County jail.

Judge Lee Coffee, took Justin Johnson’s privileges away and moved him to administrative segregation after learning Johnson uploaded a song he recorded over a jail phone to YouTube.

Paul Hagerman, the prosecutor said he doesn’t think they will use that song in their investigation.

Johnson is charged with first-degree murder, theft, and other charges.

The three other men charged in the case also remain in jail at 201 Poplar Avenue.

