2023 Cardinals Caravan features a stop in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cardinals Caravan returns and the Birds on the Bat will stop in Jonesboro.

Circle Saturday, January 14th on the calendar. The St. Louis baseball party starts at 12pm at Embassy Suites (223 Red Wolf Blvd). Current Cardinals players along with alumni & broadcasters will be at the event.

The Caravan is back after a two-year absence. Jack Flaherty headlined the 2020 stop in Jonesboro, you can see sights and sounds below.

