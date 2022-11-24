Energy Alert
50-foot Christmas tree getting people in the holiday spirit

The 50-foot Christmas tree in the center of the John 3:16 Ministries camp in Charlotte.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The holiday season has arrived at John 3:16 Ministries and this year, the newest decoration is breaking records.

The group built a 50-foot artificial Christmas tree in the middle of their camp to help get people in the holiday spirit.

Members got a little help from John 3:17 Ministries, and they were able to demonstrate the skills some of their men have to put a smile on everyone’s face

“To be able to construct a big Christmas tree it’s one of the great opportunities to get families to get children and be like hey tells us about this,” Erich Trautwein said.

Trautwein said these kinds of projects show everyone how special the people at the camp are.

