9 Arkansas takes 3rd in Maui with OT win over #17 San Diego State

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Trevon Brazile had 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench, Ricky Council scored 19 points, and No. 9 Arkansas defeated No. 17 San Diego State 78-74 in overtime on Wednesday night to take third place at the Maui Invitational.

Kamani Johnson’s two-handed follow of a missed layup tied the game as time ran out in regulation. In overtime, a 3-pointer by Darrion Trammell gave the Aztecs a 70-69 lead with 3:56 left but Council countered with a jumper that gave the Razorbacks a lead they would not surrender. In the final seconds, the Aztecs’ Matt Bradley missed a potential tying layup with 3 seconds left and Johnson made a pair of free throws to seal the win.

San Diego State had a couple of chances to wrap up a win in the final minute or so of regulation. Bradley’s reverse layup gave the Aztecs a 65-63 lead with 1:02 remaining and Adam Seiko added two free throws for a 67-63 lead with 17 seconds left. But the Aztecs’ Lamont Butler fouled Anthony Black, who made both free throws, then the Razorbacks trapped the inbounds pass and Brazile came up with a steal. A few seconds later, Johnson followed a miss by Black and the game went to overtime.

Bradley scored 23 points, making 9 of 20 shots and grabbing seven rebounds for the Aztecs (4-2). Trammell scored 13 points and Keshad Johnson added 10 points with seven rebounds.

