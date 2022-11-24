Energy Alert
Community Thanksgiving lends helping hand to the hungry

Lines of both volunteers and the food insecure packing boxes and plates with some of the Thanksgiving classics.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A meal for the hungry, homeless, and lonely, The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal is an annual tradition feeding the mouths of those who need it most around northeast Arkansas.

Thanksgiving is all about food, friends, and family, but for those who have nowhere to go the community thanksgiving lends that helping hand.

“It has been great to see the community come together and cover the cost of a meal for over 1400 people,” Samantha Hess said.

Samantha Hess has volunteered at the event since she was in second grade and is now one of the organizers.

She helps coordinate dozens of volunteers just trying to help like she did when she was younger and said it feels good to give back to the less fortunate.

“We have had several meals that have gone out the door today to people that we know are homeless or have not been fed,” Hess said.

George Craamer and his family come from Paragould every year to eat, and said it gives families without the means to have a hot meal and a place to congregate with others.

“If we can’t get anywhere grab something to eat, or not have a stove or oven to cook the food it gives us a place,” Craamer said.

Volunteers packed boxes with all the Thanksgiving dinner essentials from green beans and mashed potatoes to dressing and turkey which Craamer said the food never disappoints.

“Very good, Very good it was top notch, the food it always so great,” Craamer said.

