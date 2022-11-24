Jonesboro man arrested for several car thefts, break-ins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he was involved in several car thefts and break-ins in the area.

Treveontae Dejoshua Harrison was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for several incidents between Monday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 1.

A probable cause affidavit said during this time, Harrison was found to be in possession of multiple stolen vehicles which were later recovered and found to have been damaged on or around the steering wheel column.

Harrison had also been contacted by Jonesboro police officers about other stolen vehicles, two of which he sped from officers, then ran away on foot.

On Sept. 1, a sergeant attempted to stop Harrison in a Hyundai on South Caraway Road, but Harrison sped off.

The car came to a stop at a dead end and Harrison ran from the vehicle on foot, the affidavit noted. He was later found and arrested.

The affidavit went on to say during a search of Harrison’s home, a driver’s license, social security card, and credit/debit cards that tied him to another stolen vehicle were found.

A Craighead County judge charged Harrison with four counts of theft by receiving valued at $5,000 but less than $25,000, five counts of breaking or entering, five counts of criminal mischief, criminal attempt, and fleeing by vehicle and on foot.

He is currently being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

A trial for Harrison is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28.

