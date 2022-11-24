Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lighting up White River with a holiday tradition

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people around the state will get into the Christmas spirit this winter by visiting Batesville.

The White River Wonderland celebration features a drive-through exhibit with over two-million lights.

It’s something Mayor Rick Elumbaugh is proud of, saying it attracts people from all over.

“We’ve got the 12 days of Christmas display which is new this year, so every year, we add to it and we take great pride in it,” he said. “It’s a good time, a good place to bring the family and share the festivities of the Christmas season.”

On previous occasions, the city has seen anywhere from 50,000 to 60,000 cars in the drive-through event, and this year, they have walking paths and are offering carriage rides for the first time.

All activities except the carriage ride are free of charge.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.
Home burglary ends with one shot
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

The newest addition to the Greenway Trail in Batesville, where they are showing off the...
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
The 50-foot Christmas tree in the center of the John 3:16 Ministries camp in Charlotte.
50-foot Christmas tree getting people in the holiday spirit
NEA Divine Intervention cut the ribbon on its new peer community center, located at 2408...
New recovery program for women opens in Jonesboro
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19