Lighting up White River with a holiday tradition

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people around the state will get into the Christmas spirit this winter by visiting Batesville.

The White River Wonderland celebration features a drive-through exhibit with over two-million lights.

It’s something Mayor Rick Elumbaugh is proud of, saying it attracts people from all over.

“We’ve got the 12 days of Christmas display which is new this year, so every year, we add to it and we take great pride in it,” he said. “It’s a good time, a good place to bring the family and share the festivities of the Christmas season.”

On previous occasions, the city has seen anywhere from 50,000 to 60,000 cars in the drive-through event, and this year, they have walking paths and are offering carriage rides for the first time.

All activities except the carriage ride are free of charge.

