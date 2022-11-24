New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition.

The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town.

Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the addition is right next to an elementary school where he hopes children will take advantage of it.

‘It’s giving a lot of kids and adults the opportunity to go to school or work via the trail and not have to drive now they have a safe way to do so,” he said.

The bridge’s modern design gives walkers a sense of comfort, as Owens said there is a lot to experience.

“Quite honestly this is my favorite piece of trail that we have built so far,” he said. “If you wonder a little further down the trail you’ll find wildlife, you’re going to find deer running across the trail and things like that.”

A ribbon cutting for the addition will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29.

