PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time.
The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
- Monday, Nov. 28 – Collection for Thursday routes
- Tuesday, Nov. 29 – Collection for Friday routes
- Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Collection for Monday and Tuesday routes
- Thursday, Dec. 1 – Tuesday and Wednesday routes to be finished
- Friday, Dec. 2 – Collection for Thursday routes
- Saturday, Dec. 3 – Collection for Friday routes
The city of Paragould will also be closed on Nov. 24 for the holiday. The Friday route will be as normal on Nov. 25.
