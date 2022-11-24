PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time.

The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:

Monday, Nov. 28 – Collection for Thursday routes

Tuesday, Nov. 29 – Collection for Friday routes

Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Collection for Monday and Tuesday routes

Thursday, Dec. 1 – Tuesday and Wednesday routes to be finished

Friday, Dec. 2 – Collection for Thursday routes

Saturday, Dec. 3 – Collection for Friday routes

The city of Paragould will also be closed on Nov. 24 for the holiday. The Friday route will be as normal on Nov. 25.

