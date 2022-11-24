Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday

For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the...
For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time.

The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:

  • Monday, Nov. 28 – Collection for Thursday routes
  • Tuesday, Nov. 29 – Collection for Friday routes
  • Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Collection for Monday and Tuesday routes
  • Thursday, Dec. 1 – Tuesday and Wednesday routes to be finished
  • Friday, Dec. 2 – Collection for Thursday routes
  • Saturday, Dec. 3 – Collection for Friday routes

The city of Paragould will also be closed on Nov. 24 for the holiday. The Friday route will be as normal on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.
Home burglary ends with one shot
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

A red and green Merry Christmas sign on the walking trail that can be found at Riverside Park...
Lighting up White River with a holiday tradition
The newest addition to the Greenway Trail in Batesville, where they are showing off the...
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
The 50-foot Christmas tree in the center of the John 3:16 Ministries camp in Charlotte.
50-foot Christmas tree getting people in the holiday spirit
District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 67-year-old Roger Lenderman with...
Affidavit: Inmate punched, slammed jailer’s head into wall