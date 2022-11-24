Planning your Thanksgiving day.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Steady, chilly rain moves in this morning to kick off Thanksgiving. A few spots in the Delta may stay drier longer and end up with less rain. Rainfall amounts over half an inch looks possible and some may see over an inch when you pair it with another round of rain coming Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s while the rain falls. Both rain chances are broken up by a mostly dry Friday. We may even get some sunshine on Black Friday.

Saturday has a high chance of being wet for most of the day, including A-State football. After the rain clears, the 60s return as next week looks dry and milder.

Another chance of rain moves in Tuesday or Wednesday, and severe weather may come with it somewhere in the region. Have a happy Thanksgiving!

News Headlines

A boil order is still in effect for a region 8 community.

A 50-Ft Christmas tree hopes to get people in the holiday spirit.

Health officials warn about possible “tripledemic’ during the holiday as flu cases increase.

