Nicest Day Through the Weekend

November 25th, 2022
Zach's Thanksgiving Morning Forecast (11/24)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Black Friday will be the nicest weather day we have all weekend. The ground may still be a little wet this morning and not even going to rule out a few sprinkles or mist. However, we should stay dry through the daylight hours and even see a little bit of sun. Dry tonight but rain returns on Saturday. It’ll be heavier than what we received on Thanksgiving. Rain arrives as we approach lunch and doesn’t move out until Saturday night. No severe weather. Rainfall amounts may go over an inch when you factor in the rain from Thanksgiving too. After a few morning sprinkles, we dry out on Sunday. It will be windy, though. If you’re going to put up Christmas decorations, today may be the only good day until next week. Highs stay in the 60s for the start of the week as another chance of rain moves in on Tuesday or Wednesday. Severe weather may come with it somewhere in the region.

