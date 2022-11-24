Boil order issued following massive leak

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A boil order has been issued for the city of Monette.

The city’s Facebook page explained the water services were turned off for the entire area due to the leak on Virginia Avenue.

Crews working on the issue could be seen with water up to their necks in photos posted on the city’s Facebook page.

Mayor Bob Blankenship told Region 8 News as of 8:15 p.m., the issue has been fixed and crews are currently flushing lines in the area.

He added that the city is currently under a boil order until further notice.

You are advised to boil your water before drinking or using it for cooking.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.