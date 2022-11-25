Energy Alert
25th Rumble on the Ridge tips off

The Rumble on the Ridge is an annual high school basketball tournament played in Forrest City.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Thanksgiving basketball tradition continues.

The 25th Rumble on the Ridge tipped off Thursday in Forrest City. Jonesboro, West Memphis, and the host Mustangs are the NEA teams in the bracket. All games are played at Dwight Lofton Mustang Arena.

25th Rumble on the Ridge

Thursday, November 24th

Jonesboro 74, Overton (TN) 58

Forrest City 69, Fairley (TN) 35

Southwind (TN) 60, West Memphis 44

North Little Rock 71, Power Center Academy (TN) 58

Friday, November 25th

3:30pm: West Memphis vs. Overton (Consolation)

5:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Southwind (Semifinal)

6:30pm: Fairley vs. Power Center Academy (Consolation)

8:00pm: Forrest City vs. North Little Rock (Semifinal)

Saturday, November 26th

12:00pm: 7th Place Game

1:30pm: 5th Place Game

3:00pm: 3rd Place Game

4:30pm: Championship Game

