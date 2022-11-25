Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The...
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The e-commerce giant is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - E-commerce giant Amazon is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.

Thousands of warehouse workers upset about pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries.

The protest campaign is being called “Make Amazon Pay.”

Some protests will highlight Amazon’s environmental and social footprint.

It includes strikes at 18 warehouses in Germany and France.

Other countries where workers are planning to take part include the U.S., India, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

Environmental and civil society groups are assisting an international coalition of trade unions who are coordinating the effort.

Amazon spokesman David Nieberg said the company is not perfect, but that it does “take our role and our impact very seriously.”

He also said the company offers “competitive wages and great benefits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treveontae Dejoshua Harrison was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for several incidents between...
Jonesboro man arrested for several car thefts, break-ins
The city’s Facebook page explained the water services were turned off for the entire area due...
Boil order issued following massive leak
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge...
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge.
‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure

Latest News

FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
Inflation hovers over shoppers heading into Black Friday
A new survey shows nearly 60% of holiday shoppers are likely to shop on Small Business Saturday...
Consumer Watch: More Americans plan to shop small this season
Forrest City wins Thursday night
2022 Rumble on the Ridge: Forrest City advances to semifinals