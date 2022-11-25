Craighead County I-555 lanes to see new traffic pattern

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Interstate 555 in Jonesboro, traffic will shift lanes on Tuesday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, on Nov. 29 the southbound lane of traffic will shift to the newly constructed southbound lanes.

“Once traffic is divided into one lane in each direction in the outer lanes of the roadway, drivers can expect work to continue to move the temporary precast concrete barrier wall to the southbound lanes,” said ARDOT.

