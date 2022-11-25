Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Finding time for Thanksgiving at work

Many emergency responders spend time away from family during Thanksgiving… but they still find...
Many emergency responders spend time away from family during Thanksgiving… but they still find ways to keep the holiday spirit while working.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernandez
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many emergency responders spend time away from family during Thanksgiving… but they still find ways to keep the holiday spirit while working.

At Emerson Ambulance many of the personnel have spent years in the industry so being away from family during Thanksgiving is common and for Alan Poole, a paramedic, it’s something his family has been used to since he was 22.

“My mom and my dad my brother and sister they’re all really understanding,” he said.

Some families can struggle when a family member is away at work for Thanksgiving but also understand their loved one has an important job.

“They’re sad, but they know that I’m out there making a difference so that kind of comforts them and makes them feel better,” Lindsey Davis, a dispatcher, said.

Even though they are away from family the crew at Emerson Ambulance tries to keep the Thanksgiving spirit alive.

“We got our potluck going on, our food, trying to make it as close to being at home as possible,” Davis said.

Emergency personnel can spend hours waiting for a call, or make a couple of calls per hour but they work hard to make sure the call doesn’t turn into a tragedy.

“Everyone that goes into the ambulance, try to treat them like as if they were your family, if you treat them like they’re your family, then you’re going to give them the absolute best quality of care and set them up for a speedy recovery,” Poole said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
The city’s Facebook page explained the water services were turned off for the entire area due...
Boil order issued following massive leak
Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge...
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
During the search, agents reportedly located 7.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.7 ounces of...
DTF: 7 pounds of meth stored near daycare, woman arrested

Latest News

Lines of both volunteers and the food insecure packing boxes and plates with some of the...
Community Thanksgiving lends helping hand to the hungry
We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
A red and green Merry Christmas sign on the walking trail that can be found at Riverside Park...
Lighting up White River with a holiday tradition
The newest addition to the Greenway Trail in Batesville, where they are showing off the...
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion