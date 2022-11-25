Helping you plan your day ahead.

Energy Alert
Lines of both volunteers and the food insecure packing boxes and plates with some of the...
Lines of both volunteers and the food insecure packing boxes and plates with some of the Thanksgiving classics.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Black Friday will be the nicest weather day we have all weekend. The ground may still be a little wet this morning and not even going to rule out a few sprinkles or mist.

However, we should stay dry through the daylight hours and even see a little bit of sun. Dry tonight but rain returns on Saturday. It’ll be heavier than what we received on Thanksgiving. Rain arrives as we approach lunch and doesn’t move out until Saturday night. No severe weather.

Rainfall amounts may go over an inch when you factor in the rain from Thanksgiving too. After a few morning sprinkles, we dry out on Sunday. It will be windy, though.

If you’re going to put up Christmas decorations, today may be the only good day until next week. Highs stay in the 60s for the start of the week as another chance of rain moves in on Tuesday or Wednesday. Severe weather may come with it somewhere in the region.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A boil order is still in effect in Monette.

The Jonesboro community meal serves thousands for Thanksgiving

A new report by a consumer watch group says hospitals are not following the law about transparency.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Highway 56 bridge closes for improvements