Highway 56 bridge closes for improvements

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge on Highway 56 closed for improvements on Tuesday.

In a media release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said on Nov. 22 District Five crews closed a bridge on Highway 56 near Franklin for improvements.

“A separate release will follow with more information about the work schedule and length of the closure,” said the release.

