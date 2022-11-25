Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mississippi County bridge construction to cause road detour

(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday a portion of Highway 148 will close for construction on a bridge.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 crews will close Highway 148 between Interstate 55 and Highway 181 for construction.

A detour route will be provided and signed on Interstate 55 and Highway 158 through Victoria and Highway 181.

Weather permitting, the section of Highway 148 will remain closed through January.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
The city’s Facebook page explained the water services were turned off for the entire area due...
Boil order issued following massive leak
Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge...
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
During the search, agents reportedly located 7.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.7 ounces of...
DTF: 7 pounds of meth stored near daycare, woman arrested

Latest News

Highway 56 bridge closes for improvements
Craighead County I-555 lanes to see new traffic pattern
Lines of both volunteers and the food insecure packing boxes and plates with some of the...
Community Thanksgiving lends helping hand to the hungry
Paragould All-State standout signs with Williams Baptist softball & cheer
Paragould All-State standout Kayleene Roe signs with WBU softball & cheer