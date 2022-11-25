Mississippi County bridge construction to cause road detour

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday a portion of Highway 148 will close for construction on a bridge.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 crews will close Highway 148 between Interstate 55 and Highway 181 for construction.

A detour route will be provided and signed on Interstate 55 and Highway 158 through Victoria and Highway 181.

Weather permitting, the section of Highway 148 will remain closed through January.

