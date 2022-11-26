Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to Prairie View Friday evening

Markise Davis had an alley oop but the Red Wolves fell to the Panthers 67-59 Friday night.
Markise Davis had an alley oop but the Red Wolves fell to the Panthers 67-59 Friday night.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A second-half surge by Prairie View A&M was tough for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to overcome Friday night, as the Red Wolves dropped a 67-59 decision to the Panthers inside First National Bank Arena.

Malcolm Farrington and Markise Davis led A-State (3-3) with 15 points apiece, but the Panthers (4-2) overcame a deficit at the half to outscore the Red Wolves 41-28 in the second half.

A-State shot 40.8 percent (20-49) from the field and 80 percent (12-15) at the free-throw line. Seven of Caleb Fields’ 14 points came at the charity stripe, with the junior guard going 7-for-8 at the line while handing out a game-high five assists.

The Panthers connected on 25 of 61 shot attempts for a 41-percent clip, but were held to just 3 of 17 from deep (17.6 percent) while going 14 for 18 at the foul line (77.8 percent). They won the battle of the boards 45-24, racking up 17 rebounds on the offensive end.

Will Douglas led all players with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Jeremiah Gambrell added 13 points. Hegel Augustin and Nikkei Rutty chipped in 11 and 8 points, respectively, off the bench.

A-State continues its home stand Sunday, hosting Bethel University. Tip-off inside First National Bank Arena is slated for 2 p.m. on ESPN+. The contest can also be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treveontae Dejoshua Harrison was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for several incidents between...
Jonesboro man arrested for several car thefts, break-ins
The city’s Facebook page explained the water services were turned off for the entire area due...
Boil order issued following massive leak
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
Craighead County I-555 lanes to see new traffic pattern
Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge...
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

Latest News

Red Wolves forward having solid start to season
Melodie Kapinga faring well for Arkansas State basketball
Red Wolves host Troy Friday
Arkansas State football prepares for final game of the season Saturday vs. Troy
Red Wolves fall to Prarie View Friday night
Arkansas State men's hoops falls to Prairie View A&M 67-59 Friday night
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas women’s basketball starts the season 7-0