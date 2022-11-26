Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Kansas City Saturday morning

Arkansas State women’s basketball (2-3) vs. Kansas City

Saturday, November 26th - First National Bank Arena - 11:00am

Arkansas State is closing out a four-game home stand Saturday, hosting Kansas City. The Red Wolves are seeking their third win of the season after dropping a 95-70 decision to 22nd-ranked Oklahoma Tuesday night.

Anna Griffin leads the team with two double-doubles on the year, achieving them in back-to-back games against Hendrix and Utah State. She is 13th nationally with a league-most 55 rebounds and 16th with 11.0 boards per contest. Saturday’s contest is the first meeting between A-State and Kansas City since 1997 - a 96-87 victory for Arkansas State at the Mississippi State Classic in Starkville, Miss. The teams have not met in Jonesboro since 1991.

A-State ranks second in the Sun Belt Conference in free-throw percentage, shooting 72.7 percent entering Saturday’s contest.

