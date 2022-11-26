Black Friday shoppers hunting for deals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Black Friday caused many to flock to their favorite stores to bag deals.

Some places had everything 50% off, and lines at some stores formed around 5 a.m.

Black Friday is not what it used to be said by one Target employee.

With all the same deals being offered online, it has become easy to take advantage of the deals from the comfort of home.

Leah Pierce has been shopping from home for the past few Black Fridays and is excited to hit the stores again.

“I feel like I typically find better deals online, and be able to compare stuff easier, but it is more to go into the store and see what I can find,” said Pierce.

Saving cash was the goal today, as many people I spoke with today said inflation has impacted how they are spending their money. The deals being offered helped out but to some, the prices were still too high and the sales were not what they used to be.

“I gave myself some cash so I do not overspend, and that is what I use to buy everything,” said Pierce.

Pierce said she did not have any set deals she was out searching for, she was just going wherever the wind took her.

