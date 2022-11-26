BRTC to offer career, technical certifications in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – If you’re in Clay County, you will soon have a chance to learn and get ready for a job in manufacturing.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Black River Technical College dedicated the Armory at BRTC in Piggott.

Officials said the site will have career and technical certification opportunities for students in Piggott, Corning, Rector, and surrounding communities.

“We transform lives and enhance the community we serve, and we are thrilled to now be able to serve Clay County better than ever,” BRTC Director of Career, Technical, and Concurrent Education Darenda Kersey said.

Classes will begin in Fall 2023, specifically in welding, robotics, automation, distribution, and logistics.

During the dedication, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said one of his main concerns during his time has been growing the scope of educational access across the state. He added the move would be exponential for years to come.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the people of Clay County,” Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas Department of Education provided a $350,000 grant to the college to build a welding lab classroom as well as to buy equipment. The Arkansas Office of Skills Development also donated $127,000 to renovate the armory and robotic/conveyor equipment.

The city of Piggott donated labor and materials to install a three-phase transformer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.