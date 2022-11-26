Christmas tree farm kicks off the season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Thanksgiving officially in the rearview mirror, many people are preparing for Christmas.

For many, this means buying presents, hanging lights, and most importantly, getting a tree.

The day after Thanksgiving is a day that tree farm owners wait for all year as it’s the most popular day to buy a Christmas Tree.

Region 8 News stopped by the Jonesboro Christmas Tree Plantation to see how they are getting ready for the holiday season.

“We open the Friday after thanksgiving every year and this is the busiest day of the season typically all this weekend will be pretty busy,” said Jonesboro Christmas Tree Plantation owner, Rocky Clemons.

Hundreds of people across Northeast Arkansas pay a visit to the Jonesboro Christmas Tree Plantation and Clemons said he and his staff work tirelessly to give people the best experience possible.

“This really is a labor of love, and it is about making people happy during Christmas time,” said Clemons.

Labor that Clemons said proved difficult this year due to poor conditions.

“It was a tough growing season because of too much rainfall in the spring, which made it hard just to get the work done,” said Clemons. “It was one of the driest summers we have had.”

Clemons made sure to water the trees during the dry season and said they offer some of the most house-friendly trees on the market, the Leyland cypress.

“They have a really good house life, they don’t bother people’s allergies so a lot of the drawbacks that are associated with real trees they are kind of eliminated,” said Clemons.

With a little hut filled with free hot chocolate and popcorn along with rides for children, the farm offers the best experience for those looking to get into the Christmas spirit

“There is almost never a grinch and it’s just nice to help people have a good time during the Christmas season,” said Clemons.

Many people see Black Friday as the beginning of the Christmas season which kicks off the busy season for Christmas tree farms.

