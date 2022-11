JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs continue tonight in Arkansas.

One matchup is in NEA. 8-3 Osceola hosts 9-2 Booneville in the 3A State Quarterfinals.

FFN SCOREBOARD

ALL STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

Football Friday Night (11/25/22) - The Rundown

Booneville at Osceola (3A State Quarterfinals)

Rivercrest at Arkadelphia (4A State Quarterfinals)

East Poinsett County at Hazen (2A State Semifinals)

Melbourne at Glen Rose (3A State Quarterfinals)

Newport at Charleston (3A State Quarterfinals)

McGehee at Harding Academy (4A State Quarterfinals)

Saturday 1:00pm: West Plains at St. Dominic (Missouri Class 4 State Semifinals)

