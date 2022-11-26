Energy Alert
Request for Lyon College to offer dentistry, veterinary doctoral degrees approved

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Those in Batesville who want to pursue a career as a dentist or veterinarian may soon have a new way of doing so.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Lyon College received word that on Friday, Nov. 18, the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council (IAC) approved seven changes for the school. One of those requests included offering dentistry and veterinary medicine professional degrees.

Back in April, Lyon announced it was developing plans for proposed veterinary and dental schools in partnership with UAMS.

The IAC also approved a request to open a branch campus in Little Rock for such programs at the Lyon College Institute for Health Sciences.

“Achieving the approval of our regional accreditor for these schools is a major milestone for us,” said Dr. Melissa P. Taverner, Lyon College president. “We now can complete and submit our initial applications for professional accreditation to the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) of the American Dental Association and the Council on Education (COE) of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).”

The college plans to submit those applications in early 2023. No word on when the programs would begin.

