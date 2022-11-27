Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported.

Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.

They found the woman deceased at the home and Aspen was missing.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Aspen’s location or the deceased woman to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard
Christmas tree farm kicks off the season
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Ryan's Sunday Morning Update Regarding Severe Storms Tuesday Night (11/27/2022)
Ryan's Sunday Morning Update Regarding Severe Storms Tuesday Night (11/27/2022)
This undated photo provided on Nov. 27, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean...
Kim’s daughter appears again, heating up succession debate